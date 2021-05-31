Bank of The West Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 318,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 251,119 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

VZ stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.