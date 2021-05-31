Barclays Cuts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 870

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). 1,243,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 790.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 724.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

