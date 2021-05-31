Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:HTWS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 167 ($2.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,413. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood acquired 14,519 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

