Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1,040.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,305,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 291,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.03. 224,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,188. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

