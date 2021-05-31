Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,070 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.90. 538,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

