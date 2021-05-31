Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $126.44 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.16 and its 200 day moving average is $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

