Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €77.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.73 ($91.45).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.15 ($79.00) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €69.65 and its 200-day moving average is €66.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion and a PE ratio of -271.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

