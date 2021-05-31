Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 150,000 Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

