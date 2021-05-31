Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,802 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AGBA Acquisition were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

