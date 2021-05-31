Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $241.89. 1,534,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,796. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 39.1% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

