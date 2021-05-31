Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,624.10 ($47.35).
BWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
BWY traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,578 ($46.75). 208,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,600 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,175.03. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
