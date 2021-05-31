Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,624.10 ($47.35).

BWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BWY traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,578 ($46.75). 208,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,600 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,175.03. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

