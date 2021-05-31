BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,096 ($27.38).

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LON BHP traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,123 ($27.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,404. The firm has a market cap of £107.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,075.56. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

