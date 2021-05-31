BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 252.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $163.14 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

