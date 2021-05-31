BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.14 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.24 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

