BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.