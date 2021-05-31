BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,879 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of KBH opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

