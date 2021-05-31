Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

BIG stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

