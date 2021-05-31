Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.
In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
