Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

