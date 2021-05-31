Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 51.5% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $227,081.35 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00435151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00287620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00162307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

