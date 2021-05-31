BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $3.62 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00005568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00306663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00194515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00978711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00033522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

