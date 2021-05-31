Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Andrew Bentley Purchases 56,725 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley purchased 56,725 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,853.75 ($25,939.05).

LON BIRD opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Monday. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.48 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.90.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.