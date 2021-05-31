Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Andrew Bentley Purchases 56,725 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley purchased 56,725 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,853.75 ($25,939.05).
LON BIRD opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Monday. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.85 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.48 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.90.
Blackbird Company Profile
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.