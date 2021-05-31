BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.34. 454,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,245. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

