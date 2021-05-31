BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.98% of Markel worth $937,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,225.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,093.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

