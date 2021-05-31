Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $299.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

