BMO Capital Markets Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NTIOF traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $77.97. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.