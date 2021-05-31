BMO Capital Markets Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NTIOF traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $77.97. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

