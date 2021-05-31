BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$12.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AETUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.62 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

