Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $53.17 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

