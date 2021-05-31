BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).
BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
BP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 306.15 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 37,456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £62.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.58.
In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.