BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

BP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 306.15 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 37,456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market cap of £62.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -38.07%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

