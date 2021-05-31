Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BNXR opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Brinx Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Brinx Resources alerts:

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.