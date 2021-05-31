Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brinx Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BNXR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BNXR opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Brinx Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Brinx Resources
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.