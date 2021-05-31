Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIFI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

