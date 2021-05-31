Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,151 shares of company stock worth $977,644. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 5,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

