Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.44. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 302,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

