Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.46. 95,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

