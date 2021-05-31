Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

EVOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 3,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

