Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce $31.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.05 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $128.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

