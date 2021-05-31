Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) PT at $9.83

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 336,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,384. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

