Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $17.48

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. 2,140,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,921. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

