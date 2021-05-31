Brokers Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

