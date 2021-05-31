Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 160,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 417.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

