Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $87.89 million and approximately $241,554.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

