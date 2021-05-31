Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 18,311,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,218. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

