Camden Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.88. 4,239,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

