Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.