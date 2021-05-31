Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.62. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

