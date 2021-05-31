Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.96.

Shares of CM stock traded down C$1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching C$140.85. 605,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$143.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

