Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$151.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$143.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

