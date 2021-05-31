Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

