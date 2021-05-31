Cappasity 1-Day Volume Tops $80,657.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Cappasity has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $80,657.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

