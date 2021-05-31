Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

