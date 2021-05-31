Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.